Mets' Clay Holmes continues strong spring with another dominant start
The decision to transition Clay Holmes from a reliever to a starting pitcher has paid off for the New York Mets so far this spring.
Holmes turned in another impressive outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals in his third Spring Training start. The right-hander tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, scattering just one hit with three strikeouts while walking three in the Mets' 7-6 win over their divisional foes.
Even more impressively for Holmes this spring, he has yet to allow a run in his first three starts. The former reliever has gone 1-0 across 9.2 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts, four walks, and an impressive 0.62 WHIP.
After the game, manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with reporters about what he saw from Holmes against Washington.
"On a day that he'll probably tell you that the two-seam [fastball] wasn't at its best, that's part of the transition," Mendoza said. "As a reliever, you don't have your 'A' pitch and you're gonna have to find a way to get it back. Now, as a starter, he's finding a way to use whether it's a slider, the changeup, the cutter, the four-seam, finding a way to get through innings, and he did that today."
The Mets opting to make Holmes a starter when they signed him to a three-year, $38 million contract this offseason was deemed a risky move, especially since the 31-year-old had not pitched in that role since 2018 when he made four starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The righty hurler's strong start to his spring has certainly been encouraging for the Mets, especially since they will be without two starters when Opening Day arrives. Newly signed starting pitcher Frankie Montas is expected to miss the first month and a half of the season with a high-grade lat strain, while 2024 ace Sean Manaea will also be sidelined for the start of the 2025 campaign with a right oblique strain.
In addition to Holmes, the Mets have also seen another pitcher get his spring training off to a great start.
Left-hander David Peterson turned in another impressive performance against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, tossing four scoreless innings while giving up just one hit, with two strikeouts and two walks. So far this spring, the lefty has pitched seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.57.
If Holmes and Peterson continue to impress as starters, along with a healthy Kodai Senga, the top of the Mets' rotation may be able to hold firm during the absences of both Manaea and Montas.