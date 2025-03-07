Mets tried reuniting with veteran starter on minors deal, per insider
In early April 2024, the New York Mets signed veteran Julio Teherán to make an emergency start after injuries depleted their rotation. When Frankie Montas was sidelined early in 2025 spring training, a similar idea reportedly crossed their minds.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets offered Teherán a minor league contract a few weeks ago. The veteran right-hander spent less than a week with New York last season.
Teherán, 34, made just one MLB start in 2024, allowing four runs on six hits over 2.2 innings against his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Four days after signing a one-year, prorated $2.5 million contract with the Mets, he was designated for assignment and ultimately chose free agency over an outright assignment to Triple-A.
The two-time All-Star latched on with the Chicago Cubs organization shortly after. In eight starts with Triple-A Iowa, Teherán posted an 8.82 ERA, striking out 37 batters in 32.2 innings. On June 1, he opted out of his contract and re-entered free agency.
Teherán then signed another minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, where he spent spring training before opting out after failing to make the Opening Day roster. He posted a 9.18 ERA over four starts with Triple-A Norfolk before opting out once again.
On Sunday, Teherán helped Team Colombia secure a spot in the World Baseball Classic by tossing six shutout innings against Team Brazil. He held them hitless through five innings until a perfectly placed drag bunt ended his no-hit bid in the sixth.
While Teherán was still pitching in the WBC Qualifier, baseball insider Francys Romero reported that the right-hander had multiple minor league offers on the table, in addition to one from a team in Taiwan. On Wednesday, Teherán was released by the Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican League, presumably to explore other opportunities.
Currently, the Mets' healthy starters include Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, and Griffin Canning. De facto ace Sean Manaea is scheduled to have his right oblique retested and reimaged early next week and could return by mid-to-late April, barring further setbacks.
Read More: David Stearns provides update on Sean Manaea's injury
Montas, however, is expected to miss a longer period, though early reports suggest he may not require surgery. According to Heyman, the Mets hope he will be back by early June, but he cautioned that lat injuries are tricky, and that could delay his return until July.
Even with the possibility of a six-man rotation, the Mets are one injury away from being forced to rely on their minor league arms. To shore up depth, they recently signed 33-year-old swingman José Ureña, who brings experience as both a starter and reliever.
Considering past and recent injury issues, the Mets know there is no such thing as too much starting pitching. Other minor league depth options include prospects Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell, as well as veterans Justin Hagenman and Brandon Waddell.