Mets Competing With Blue Jays For More Than Pete Alonso
It's no secret that the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are among the few MLB teams that both make sense and have expressed interest in signing free agent slugger Pete Alonso.
Despite some reports from last week, it appears that the Mets are still speaking with Alonso on a potential deal. However, since the sides have been so far apart of late, New York has also shifted their focus toward other available players.
One such player is former Padres standout Jurickson Profar, who FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray said, "is a player of interest to the Mets," in a January 16 article.
But the Mets aren't the only team that's interested in Profar. During a January 21 appearance on MLB Network's MLB Hot Stove show, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand conveyed that the Blue Jays also have their eye on him.
"Pete Alonso is a guy they're still interested in," Feinsand said of the Blue Jays, per an X post from MLB Network. "Toronto is a team that could look at him on a shorter-term deal."
He later added, "Profar has got a number of teams that are interested. The Blue Jays are among them, the Astros are still looking for a corner outfielder... so I could see him being one of the next guys to fall."
Therefore, it seems like the Mets and Blue Jays will continue to be in direct competition for both Profar and Alonso's services as the offseason progresses.
Perhaps it may end up that if one team signs one of these sluggers, the other will scoop up whichever of them remains.