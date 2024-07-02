Mets Call-Up Young Promising Arm to Help Struggling Bullpen
The New York Mets need bullpen help and fast.
While it's still too early for trades to start falling with the deadline 28 days away, the Mets have at least one strong internal option to help fix their struggling unit.
Young starting pitcher Jose Butto has been called up from Triple-A, and the expectation is that he will serve as a long reliever in the big-leagues.
This is a solid interim solution as the bullpen has been a glaring weakness for the red-hot Mets even in their 19-8 stretch.
On Monday night, the Mets went with lefty Tyler Jay, who was optioned for Butto on Tuesday, after taking a 9-3 lead over the Washington Nationals in extra innings. Jay nearly blew the game, which forced manager Carlos Mendoza to bring in high-leverage righty Reed Garrett to secure a tight 9-7 victory.
Veteran hurlers Adam Ottavino and Jake Diekman have had a rough go this season as well. Not to mention, closer Edwin Diaz is still serving his suspension for sticky stuff for four more days (he’s eligible to return on July 6). The Mets have had to get creative in shuffling their bullpen without Diaz, and Butto could be the next name to be called up from Triple-A.
Butto started seven games for the Mets this season, posting a 3.08 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 38 strikeouts. He had issues with walks (21 walks in 38 innings), which is why the Mets sent him back down to work on this area. Despite one rough outing with Syracuse in June, Butto lowered his minor league ERA to 3.05 and did cut down on walks for the most part after being optioned in mid-May.
Now, with top pitching prospect Christian Scott scheduled to start for the Mets on Wednesday, Butto, 26, is the next in line to be recalled and serve as a long reliever. This formula has worked for Mets veteran righty Adrian Houser, who had a 8.55 ERA (33.2 innings) as a starter this season and holds a 1.35 ERA (26.2 innings) as a multi-inning reliever.