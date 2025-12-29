Insider reveals what's holding up Mets' Cody Bellinger talks

There has been a lot of chatter about the New York Mets' reported interest in signing former Yankees star slugger Cody Bellinger in free agency this offseason.

Bellinger makes a ton of sense, especially after Pete Alonso signed with the Baltimore Orioles. Bellinger (who hit .272 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs while also playing elite defense during his 2025 season in the Bronx) would not only replace Alonso's production but also potentially play first base in his stead. Another benefit to Bellinger is that he can play great in the outfield, which is a clear need for the Mets right now.

However, the 30-year-old former NL MVP is not going to come cheap. The good news is that the Mets are just as willing as any other team to pay a high price for free agents, which was made crystal clear when they signed Juan Soto to a $765 million deal last offseason.

But the Mets are clearly less lenient on giving players long-term deals. This was one reason why the talks to re-sign Alonso and Edwin Diaz never progressed, because the two sides differed on how long they wanted the deals to be.

And it now seems that a similar situation is playing out with Bellinger.

Mets' Cody Bellinger pursuit hits snag over one key detail

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman shared several messages about the Mets' pursuit of Bellinger during his December 29 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"Are [the Mets] likely to get Bellinger? Wouldn't say that. The Yankees still seem somewhat confident that they can land Bellinger," Heyman said.

Later on in the live stream, Heyman added, "Mets offensive options other than Bellinger? Well, we know they're looking at Austin Hays, as well. Bellinger would be their top choice. Obviously, they haven't named the right number of years at this point. That's why they don't have him."

Heyman also specified how many years Bellinger is seeking by saying, "[Bellinger's agent Scott Boras] is certainly looking for the years... Bellinger, you would think, could get potentially a seven-year deal. I predicted six [years] for $180 [million]. We shall see. Might have to settle for six."

The Athletic's Will Sammon said in a December 22 article that a "perfect" scenario for the Mets would be getting to sign Bellinger on a four-year deal. He then added that Boras will likely be seeking at least a five-year deal for the southpaw slugger.

It seems that one of these sides must compromise if Bellinger is to end up in Queens next season.

