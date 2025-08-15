Mets could be potential fit for star third baseman in free agency
With the New York Mets having some problems of late, the team could see a massive shakeup this winter if things don’t improve.
After losing nine of their last 10 and 13 of their last 15 games, panic time has come for the Mets. Things are not going well for the franchise right now, and they will be hosting the Seattle Mariners over the weekend in what will be a massive series.
With the team struggling as much as they have of late, it isn't just one issue that is holding them back. The starting rotation has been a mess for a while, and the offense isn't living up to expectations; New York has a ton of talent in their lineup and the addition of Juan Soto during the offseason figured to be the piece to put them over the top, but the unit has had a lot of players underperforming this campaign, which could lead to some changes over the offseason.
Even though third base at one time felt like it was going to be a position that was taken care of for years to come, that might have changed based on performance in 2025. Fortunately, there may be an elite option for the Mets to consider during the winter.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently listed the Mets as a potential landing spot for Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency. While Bregman isn’t going to be a free agent for certain, the strong campaign that he has had so far this season will likely result in him opting out to test free agency once again.
Should the Mets Pursue Alex Bregman?
So far this year, the talented third baseman has slashed .299/.379/.542 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI in 76 games played. Even though he missed time with an injury, he has still been fantastic for the Red Sox and a significant reason why they have turned things around this campaign.
For the Mets, while third base didn't seem like a need for the team to start the season, the struggles of Mark Vientos have opened the door for the possibility of looking to add an impact player like Bregman.
Adding a player like Bregman comes with a lot of perks, with his abilities at the plate, in the field, and the impact he can have on creating a winning culture. The three-time All-Star has played on a lot of great teams and has been regarded as a great leader by teammates.
While there is still a lot of baseball to be played for New York the rest of the year, Bregman will be an interesting name to watch if he hits free agency as expected.