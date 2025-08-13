Extended struggles of Mets' star slugger should draw more criticism

Francisco Lindor hit .339 w a .953 OPS and 6 homers in April and .255 w an .803 OPS and 6 homers in May



On June 4th he broke his pinky toe and since then:

June: .204 avg., .628 OPS, 4 HR

July: .206 avg., .630 OPS, 4 HR

August so far: .226, .720, 1 HR

