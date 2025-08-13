Extended struggles of Mets' star slugger should draw more criticism
The New York Mets have been in a bit of a free fall of late, and there has been a lot of blame being thrown around.
Before their win to open the series against the Atlanta Braves, the Mets were losers of seven straight games. After getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, including a blown 5-1 lead in the final game, it felt like rock bottom for New York.
Read More: New York Mets’ struggles deepen with seventh straight loss
With a massive series against the red-hot Seattle Mariners looming, the Mets need to capitalize against Atlanta to start the week.
While there has been a lot of blame tossed around about why New York hasn’t been performing well over the last two months, one reason that hasn’t been mentioned much has been the struggles of their star shortstop. Juan Soto has received some criticism for having a down year by his standards, but the down season for Soto has still been a lot more than what the Mets have received from Francisco Lindor so far this campaign.
The 31-year-old had an amazing season for New York in 2024, and his play was one of the main reasons why they made the playoffs and went as far as they did. However, he has cratered after a hot start, to the point that his overall numbers are comparable to his terrible 2021 campaign, his first in New York.
Should Lindor receive blame for team's struggles?
So far this season, Lindor has slashed .243/.313/.422 with 21 home runs and 64 RBI. The numbers are way down across his slash line compared to last season, with his OPS being over 100 points lower.
There has been a shocking drop in production for the star shortstop, and the struggles of the lineup start with him. As shown last year, when Lindor is playing well, this lineup can be exciting, and the team can compete with anyone in the majors. However, that has not been the case this campaign.
In both June and July, Lindor totaled an OPS of less than .650. So far in August, his OPS is at .659, which isn’t much of an improvement. If the Mets are going to turn things around and get on a run, they need a lot more from their franchise shortstop.
While the starting rotation has rightfully received a lot of the blame for the struggles, New York needs their star slugger to start playing like one. It has been over two months of poor production, and it’s no surprise that the Mets have struggled during that time.