Where things stand between Mets and Mark Vientos
Mark Vientos was left out of the New York Mets’ lineup for Thursday’s series finale, marking his fourth consecutive game on the bench and fifth time in the last six games.
Before the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked what conversations have been like with the third baseman amid his recent dip in playing time. He spoke about how performance dictates his decisions while noting how often things have changed in his ongoing position battle.
“There’s a healthy competition. You got three third basemen for one spot, or you can make a case that you got four really good players for two spots [including the DH],” Mendoza said. “We saw a stretch where Brett Baty didn’t play for five games; now, he gets an opportunity and he’s performing…the messaging is you gotta stay ready because it happens fast.”
Vientos, 25, benefited from that mindset in 2024. After beginning the season in Triple-A, he took the starting third base job from a struggling Baty in late May and never relinquished it, batting .266/.322/.516 (.837 OPS) with 27 home runs and 71 RBIs in 111 games.
The right-handed slugger carried that success into October, hitting .327/.362/.636 (.998 OPS) with five home runs and 14 RBIs over 13 postseason games. But so far in 2025, Vientos has been unable to replicate that consistency offensively.
Through 82 games this season, Vientos is batting .230/.277/.364 (.641 OPS) with just seven home runs and 32 RBIs. He has reached base just five times in his last 27 plate appearances (.185 OBP) dating to July 30, and defensively, he ranks next-to-last in Outs Above Average (-8) among all qualified MLB third basemen in 2025.
Baty, on the other hand, brings a steadier glove (+1 OAA) and is currently swinging a much hotter bat. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter enters Thursday with a .715 OPS on the year, but over his last seven games has produced a .350/.409/.650 (1.059 OPS) slash line with two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs scored.
Mauricio, 24, is also a better defender at third base (+6 OAA) and, much like Baty, is versatile enough to get into the lineup at other infield positions. While his primary spot is third base, he has also recorded six starts at second base and two at shortstop this season. He owns a .709 OPS offensively through his first 44 games.
Unless the ever-durable Pete Alonso needs a rare day off, creating an opening at first base, Vientos’ best bet right now is to break through as a designated hitter.
Veteran Starling Marte is currently the primary option in that role, batting .385 over his last 15 games while posting a .779 OPS over 232 plate appearances this season. Mauricio, a switch-hitter, is the starting DH on Thursday against Atlanta Braves right-hander Bryce Elder.
Vientos faces an uphill battle to regain an everyday role, but as Mendoza alluded to, things can change in a hurry. They certainly have before.