Mets Could Go After Former Brewers' All-Star to Boost Bullpen Depth

The New York Mets could add a proven veteran arm to their bullpen down the stretch after the hurler elected free agency.

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets made it a priority to add bullpen help at the trade deadline, but they didn't come away with any big names.

So while president of baseball operations David Stearns brought in a slew of relievers in Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, Huascar Brazoban and Tyler Zuber, there still could be some opportunities to continue to solidify the team's depth in this area.

One proven veteran relief arm that recently hit the open market could be a low-risk, high-reward addition for the Mets.

This reliever is former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Corey Knebel, who opted out of his minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox to become a free agent on Thursday, according to multiple reporters.

Knebel missed all of the 2023 season after tearing his shoulder capsule in August of 2022. After signing a minor league deal with the White Sox this past winter, he finally returned to action in Chicago's system in June.

Knebel, 32, has posted a 5.91 ERA in 10.2 innings in the minors this season. However, five of the seven earned runs he allowed came in one brutal outing in High-A ball. He also did not give up a run in Triple-A while producing a 44.4% strikeout rate.

The Mets could take a flier on Knebel, who was at his best in Milwaukee under David Stearns from 2015-2020. He comes along with an injury history, the shoulder capsule tear in 2022 and 2019 Tommy John surgery, but the righty does have high-leverage experience that could help the Mets' bullpen down the stretch. He was an All-Star in 2017 and has notched a solid 3.26 ERA in 312 career appearances.

This would be a move that could pay dividends for the Mets if Knebel is truly healthy and can translate this year's Triple-A success to the major league level.

