These 3 second basemen are potential Mets trade targets, per insider
Given how likely the New York Mets have become to address their injury-plagued starting rotation, underperforming bullpen, and mediocre center field production before the July 31 trade deadline, it's easy to forget that the club could also use an upgrade at second base.
Mets' second basemen have a collective .631 OPS (which is 24th in MLB) and a total of 8 home runs this season. And because several teams who are expected to be sellers offer improvements at the position, this seems like a place where David Stearns could look to bolster his lineup.
Read more: Expert's fresh trade idea brings World Series winner to Mets
And in a June 30 article, Yahoo Sports MLB insider Russell Dorsey listed three players he sees as solid trade targets for New York.
"While Ronnie Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña are talented, neither has been able to take hold of the position. And with Jeff McNeil playing multiple places around the diamond, having someone who can play second on days McNeil is in the outfield or at third would be helpful," Dorsey wrote.
"The silver lining for the Mets is that between Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, their offense can get by. But after a stretch like they’ve had to close the month of June, it’s difficult to hide their flaws."
Dorsey then listed Angels infielder Luis Renfigo, versatile Reds veteran Gavin Lux, and Royals second baseman Jonathan India as his three Mets second base targets.
Renfigo currently has a .589 OPS, but figures to turn things around (his career OPS is .691) at some point. Lux is hitting .270 with a .746 OPS and India is hitting .247 with a .663 OPS.
While none of these players have been producing at a high clip this season, all three returning to their normal numbers would likely mean a second base upgrade for the Mets.