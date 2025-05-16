Mets could purse struggling AL team's top trade candidate
As good as the New York Mets' offense has been so far this season, they've received little production from center field.
This is why it seems like if the Mets are going to pursue any trades before this year's trade deadline, targeting a center fielder would make a lot of sense.
While New York has been linked to White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. in the past, MLB insider Jon Heyman shut down any rumor of the Mets trying to trade for him (at least right now) during a May 15 live stream by saying, "The Mets have checked in in the past on Luis Robert... But right now, he's hitting .179, so there is nothing hot going on with Luis Robert. I didn't even have to make a call to know that. But I did make a call, and I was told there's nothing hot going on with Luis Robert."
Therefore, the Mets might be more inclined to look for a center fielder who is actually performing at the plate. And in a May 15 article, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter explained why Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins is currently a top trade candidate.
"A free agent at season's end, Mullins has a 124 OPS+ with seven home runs, 21 RBI and six steals in 37 games," Reuter wrote.
"He has recorded four straight seasons with at least 2.0 WAR and plays a solid defensive center field, which should make him a hot commodity on the open market. A long-term deal with the Orioles seems unlikely with Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill lined up as the potential future outfield, so flipping him in July makes sense if they don't recover from a disappointing start."
If the Mets do decide to seek more offense in center field, expect Mullins to be at the top of their list.