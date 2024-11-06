Mets Could Pursue Superstar Shortstop, Shakeup Infield in Free Agency
The New York Mets are expected to pursue several of baseball's top free agents this offseason, but securing an infielder may require some creative roster adjustments.
Currently, the Mets have NL MVP candidate Francisco Lindor at shortstop, two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil at second base and breakout star Mark Vientos penciled in as their third baseman. That leaves first base as the only clear vacancy, with slugger Pete Alonso testing the open market.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, at least one potential target is open to switching positions to accommodate the Mets' needs. In an article published Tuesday, Heyman reported that free-agent shortstop Willy Adames is willing to consider a position change, which could open the door for the Mets to pursue him.
“Adames is thought willing to consider third base, and [David] Stearns has said Mark Vientos could play first base if the need arises,” Heyman wrote. He also pointed out that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, while serving as the top decision-maker for the Milwaukee Brewers, signaling his continued interest in the star infielder.
Adames, 29, is coming off a highly productive offensive season in Milwaukee. He slashed .251/.331/.462 while setting career highs in home runs (32), doubles (33), hits (153), walks (74), RBIs (112), runs scored (93), and stolen bases (21) over 161 games. He also posted a 1.072 OPS with runners in scoring position, which ranked eighth-best in MLB.
Defensively, Adames finished slightly above average in Outs Above Average, with a +1 rating. However, he had a bizarre season when it came to defensive runs saved, recording a -16 after finishing +9 in 2022 and +8 in 2023.
Over the course of his career, Adames has played 860 games at shortstop and just 10 games at second base, a position he has not manned since his rookie season in 2018. The last time he played third base was in 2017, when he was with the Detroit Tigers in the Dominican Summer League.
Adames' 2024 season came to an end in the NL Wild Card round against the Mets. In the second inning of Game 1, he had a heated exchange with Mets designated hitter and former teammate Jesse Winker. Adames reportedly told Heyman that he waited for Winker in the parking lot after the game, but Winker did not show up. Winker is also currently a free agent.
In an article published Tuesday, ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel ranked Adames as the fourth-best free agent in the 2024 class, projecting him to sign a deal worth seven years and $189 million, or approximately $27 million annually. Heyman added that Adames is expected to have “plenty” of interest on the market.