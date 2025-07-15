Mets 'could seek' reunion via trade with beloved former outfielder
While the baseball world currently has its focus on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game (which takes place on July 15), as soon as this game ends and the regular season resumes, attention will turn toward the July 31 trade deadline.
The New York Mets are going to be buyers and have several positions they could bolster as they prepare for the season's second half, with the most obvious being the starting pitcher and the bullpen. However, they could also get an upgrade at center field, given how their current center fielders have struggled to make an offensive impact this season.
And in a July 14 article, Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post noted that the Mets' front office could have their eyes on a former player when assessing how to address their outfield deficiency.
"Maybe the Mets could seek a reunion with Harrison Bader," Sanchez wrote in the article, after speaking about how Bader's teammate Byron Buxton (who many believed would be one of the Mets' top trade targets) spoke about how he intends to use his full no-trade clause if need be to remain in Minnesota for the rest of his career.
Bader spent the 2024 campaign with the Mets, posting a .657 OPS and 12 home runs while playing in 143 games. He then signed with the Twins in free agency and has been much better for Minnesota, posting a .767 OPS and already having 11 home runs at the All-Star break.
The 31-year-old New York native has made it clear in the past how much he enjoyed playing for the Mets. Therefore, one would imagine that he'd welcome a return to the team if a trade presented itself.