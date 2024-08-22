Mets Could Target Dodgers Star To Add Ace-Level Hurler To Rotation
The New York Mets aren't too far away from being consider among the top contenders in the National League.
New York has surprised some people with its play in 2024 and now right is in the mix for a playoff spot. The Mets currently are just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot. If someone would've said toward the beginning of the season that the Mets would be in the playoff hunt, it would've been a shock.
The Mets were over 10 games below .500 but have scratched and clawed their way back into the mix. New York has plenty of talent and likely will heavily spend this winter looking to add even more top-tier players to the roster.
One player who should be considered is Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler. New York specialized last winter on bringing in extremely talented players looking to bounce back. It worked with players like Luis Severino and Sean Manaea and could work with Buehler.
When he's been healthy, he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He missed the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and has struggled this season in his return to the mound, which isn't surprising.
He's just 30 years old and likely will bounce back next season with another year under his belt removed from surgery. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and like Severino and Manaea likely will get a short-term deal for less than he is worth, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"He will hit the open market as an intriguing buy-low candidate, likely seeking a one-year deal to rebuild his value, and the Dodgers could well be the team that gives him that opportunity," Reuter said.
New York likely will spend heavily -- possibly on someone like Juan Soto -- but it would be nice to bring in someone with All-Star-level talent on a discount like Buehler as well.
