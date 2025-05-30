Mets could 'use' this outfielder on the trading block, per expert
If the New York Mets are going to be active on the trade market as the league's July 31 trade deadline approaches, they'll most likely have two roles they're looking to fill: a left-handed reliever and a center fielder.
Several analysts, experts, and pundits have linked the Mets to Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. as a potential trade candidate. While Robert Jr. is hitting .190 with a brutal .583 OPS, 5 home runs, and 21 stolen bases this season, he's still a talented outfielder who, if he re-finds his hitting form, could have a massive impact for a contending team if Chicago decides to trade him.
And Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller connected the Mets and Robert Jr. once again in a May 30 article.
"Had the White Sox traded Luis Robert Jr. away two winters ago—fresh off his 38 home runs, 20 stolen bases, .857 OPS, age-25 campaign of greatness—heck, they might have gotten so much back that their rebuild would be all but finished by now," Miller wrote.
"After a mediocre 2024 season and an even worse first two months of the present season, though, we shall see if they can even manage to trade him at all this summer.
"Robert has at least been healthy, though. So healthy, in fact, that he somehow leads the majors in stolen bases despite possessing one of the worst batting averages among qualified hitters," he added.
"Moreover, center fielders worth anything close to a darn aren't exactly growing on trees and readily available at the trade deadline."
Miller then wrote, "The Phillies and Mets could both use one."
It will be fascinating to see whether the Mets do indeed make a play for Robert Jr. over the next two months.