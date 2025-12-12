Mets showing interest in White Sox center fielder

As the New York Mets sort out how to move forward without Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso, they are also monitoring the trade market for help at other positions of need.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have checked in with the Chicago White Sox regarding Luis Robert Jr.’s trade availability. New York reportedly wants money back to offset the outfielder’s $20 million salary, an ask Heyman believes could hold up a potential deal.

Robert, 28, has been the subject of trade rumors for the past couple of years, but injuries and inconsistency at the plate have impacted his value. The rebuilding White Sox have held out for a higher return, banking on the center fielder’s ability to bounce back to his 2023 All-Star form.

Over 145 games in 2023, Robert produced 5.4 bWAR, thanks to strong defense (+12 OAA, +9 DRS) and a .264/.315/.542 (.857 OPS) slash line with 38 home runs and 80 RBIs. Since then, he has combined for 28 home runs and a .660 OPS across 210 games, missing significant time in each of the past two seasons due to hip and hamstring injuries.

Entering the 2025 All-Star break, Robert was hitting just .190/.275/.325 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 79 games. He fared much better in the second half, slashing .298/.352/.456 (.808 OPS) over 31 games before a Grade 2 hamstring injury ended his season in late August. Overall, he hit .223 with 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs scored, and a career-high 33 stolen bases in 110 games.

The Mets reportedly showed interest in Robert at the trade deadline before landing Cedric Mullins. Heyman wrote on Aug. 7 that New York was unwilling to give up Mark Vientos, Luisangel Acuña, No. 6 prospect Jacob Reimer, or No. 7 prospect A.J. Ewing in potential trade packages for Robert. This was because the Mets viewed Robert as a rental, with his 2026 club option not yet picked up at the time.

To take on most, if not all, of Robert’s remaining contract ($20 million in 2026 plus a club option for the same amount in 2027), a team must believe he can sustain above-average offensive production over a full season. They would also have to be comfortable with his medicals, as he has missed extensive time with injuries in all but one of his first six big league seasons.

Robert still offers elite tools, with Statcast placing him in the 90th percentile or better in sprint speed, defensive range, and bat speed. With the Mets prioritizing run prevention this offseason, adding a defender of his caliber in center would be a significant boost.

Star slugger Juan Soto is expected to remain the everyday right fielder in 2026, even though he ranked last among 36 qualified players at the position in Outs Above Average (-12) this past season. That leaves left field—vacant after the Brandon Nimmo trade—and center as the only outfield positions still open for potential defensive upgrades.

Tyrone Taylor was the Mets’ primary center fielder for most of 2025, spending 106 of his 113 games at the position. He remains an option for the club after avoiding arbitration with a $3.8 million deal earlier this offseason. Top prospect Carson Benge could also have an opportunity to compete for a starting job in spring training, barring a major trade or signing.

