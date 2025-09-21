Mets cut ties with dependable right-handed reliever
Ahead of their rubber match against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, the New York Mets announced they are cutting ties with veteran reliever Chris Devenski.
Devenski, 34, signed a minor league deal with the Mets last October and started the year at Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets selected Devenski’s contract at the end of April, but he was designated for assignment on July 22nd, before clearing waivers and re-signing with New York on July 29th.
Devenski has appeared in 13 games for the Mets this year, accumulating a very respectable 2.18 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. The veteran posted a ratio of 14 strikeouts to five walks, while allowing just a single home run and four earned runs during his tenure.
During his ten-year career, Devenski has also had stints with the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, and Tampa Bay Rays. He has a career 27-22 record, with eight saves and a 3.91 ERA across 416.2 innings. Devenski last appeared for the Mets in Friday’s 12-6 victory over the Nationals.
Read More: How more Mets pitching injuries could impact potential playoff staff
The move was made to accommodate the return of Sean Manaea from the paternity list. Manaea was activated in time to start Sunday’s game against Washington, despite the earlier announcement from the Mets that the southpaw would finish the season in the bullpen.
It’s been a mostly forgettable year for Manaea, who emerged as the Mets’ ace last year in their run to the NLCS. Before Sunday’s start, Manaea had appeared in just 12 games this season; after allowing three runs in three innings against Washington, he has a 5.59 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 58.0 innings.
Manaea has struggled to get back on track this year, as multiple injuries have kept the 33-year-old on the sidelines. He has been susceptible to the long ball this year, allowing a career-high 9.4% barrel rate; this has resulted in Manaea allowing 12 home runs. Last season, the lefty gave up just 21 home runs in 181.2 innings of work.
With the Mets hanging on to the final NL Wild Card spot, Manaea likely made his final start of the season on Sunday. If the veteran is going to help make an impact this October, it will be out of the bullpen in relief. The Mets will almost certainly be turning to their rookies to make any playoff starts, with veterans Manaea, Kodai Senga, and Clay Holmes all receiving late-season demotions, and Tylor Megill facing season-ending UCL surgery.