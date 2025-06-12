Mets' David Peterson tosses first career complete game shutout
David Peterson accomplished a personal milestone for the New York Mets on Wednesday.
In his 12th start of the season for the Mets and the 98th of his career, Peterson tossed his first career complete game shutout against the Washington Nationals. The lefty struck out six batters over his nine innings of work, scattering just six hits and no walks on 106 pitches in a 5-0 Mets win.
After a bumpy start to his big league career, Peterson has proven that his breakout in 2024 was no fluke. He's building off that career year with a magnificent start to this season; Wednesday's start against Washington is the best outing for the lefty to this point.
Manager Carlos Mendoza could not have been prouder when he spoke with reporters about Peterson's complete game effort, especially since complete games in Major League Baseball are very rare in today's age.
"You don't see this too often, especially with pitch counts," Mendoza said. "Seeing a performance like that nowadays, it's something we don't take for granted."
Peterson's sudden transformation into one of the Mets' most reliable starting pitchers dates back to last season, when he made his 2024 debut at the end of May after undergoing hip surgery during the offseason. In 34 games during that stretch, the 29-year-old has gone 15-5 with a 2.74 ERA and 172 strikeouts across 200.2 innings.
In 13 starts this year, Peterson is now 6-2 with a 2.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 71 strikeouts across 79.2 innings. Peterson's ERA is also the fourth-best mark in the National League, behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Mets teammate Kodai Senga.
The Amazins' are now an MLB-best 44-24 on the season, and will go for their sixth straight win and a series sweep against the Nationals Thursday afternoon at 1:10 PM. The aforementioned Senga will take the mound against Washington's Mike Soroka.