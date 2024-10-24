Mets’ David Stearns Discusses Sean Manaea’s Future With the Team
As the New York Mets prepare for a busy offseason, president of baseball operations David Stearns addressed the possibility of bringing back ace pitcher Sean Manaea.
On Wednesday, Stearns held his end-of-season media availability from Citi Field. Not surprisingly, he was asked about the players headed to free agency, including Pete Alonso and Manaea (opt-out).
Manaea was a pleasant surprise for the Mets, who signed the veteran southpaw to a two-year contract worth $28 million last offseason. With Kodai Senga limited to just one start in the regular season due to shoulder and calf injuries, Manaea emerged as the team's ace. Manaea threw a total of 200.2 innings between the regular season and playoffs combined this year. During the regular season, the southpaw pitched to a 12-6 record with a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.
Stearns was asked if there was mutual interest between the Mets and Manaea in reuniting in the offseason on a new deal.
“Sure, Sean’s been great here. Not only on the field but off the field as well,” Stearns said of Manaea. “So yes, he’s another player that would be great to have back.”
The Mets’ rotation is a giant question mark for next season and Stearns addressed that as well. Apart from Senga, David Peterson and potentially Paul Blackburn, the Mets need to rebuild their rotation with Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and presumably Manaea all headed to test the market in free agency.
“This isn’t new to us, we faced a similar task last offseason. We’re going to have to replace innings and certainly part of that could potentially be from some of those guys returning or we may look elsewhere. We’re going to have to add starting pitching, we’re going to have to add multiple starters.”
MLB’s 2025 free agency will open five days after the conclusion of this year’s World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.