New York Mets make first round of spring training roster cuts
With just 23 days left until Opening Day in Houston, the New York Mets are starting to whittle down their roster by assigning 13 players to minor-league camp.
Among the players sent down were some of the Mets’ top prospects including Brandon Sproat, Blade Tidwell, and infielder/center fielder Jett Williams. In all, seven position players and six pitchers were sent down, leaving 57 players at the Mets’ major league camp.
Sproat was impressive in his spring training work, earning the win in his only start. The 24-year-old pitched two innings against the Washington Nationals, retiring all six batters he faced and striking out one. His pitches consistently clocked in the mid-90s and his strikeout came on a 99 mph fastball to Robert Hassell III.
Sproat drastically improved his stock in 2024 when he pitched in 116.1 innings for three Mets’ minor league affiliates. He posted an ERA of 3.40 with a 1.109 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts to 42 walks. With the lack of depth in the Mets’ rotation and the injuries to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sproat get the call up to the big leagues this season.
Tidwell was another starting pitcher that turned heads at Spring Training. He started in two games for the Mets, allowing three earned runs, while striking out six batters and only walking one. Tidwell made headlines with his immaculate inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, striking out all three batters in his second inning of work and five of six batters overall.
Williams has been one of the top prospects in the Mets’ farm system since he was drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft. The outfielder played in six games this spring, slashing .200/.385/.200 with a pair of hits in ten at-bats. With the additions of Juan Soto and Jose Siri and the return of Jesse Winker, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, and Starling Marte, Williams found himself as the odd-man out of the Mets’ outfielder group.
Along with those three, the Mets also sent pitchers Ty Adcock, Adbert Alzolay, Don Hamel, and Oliver Ortega to minor league camp. Position players sent down included Ryan Clifford, Drew Gilbert, Rafael Ortega, Kevin Parada, Alex Ramirez, and Luke Ritter.
Some notable players that remain at big league camp include Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña. Both are vying for the utility infielder spot to start the year with Ronny Mauricio also potentially being added to the mix once he is fully recovered from his ACL surgery. The Mets also placed relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley on waivers on Tuesday, allowing him to potentially be claimed by another team.