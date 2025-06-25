Mets deemed a fit for ex-Yankees All-Star closer
The New York Mets have to be happy with Frankie Montas' 2025 season debut on June 24, as he threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves. This came after Montas struggled throughout his time rehabbing in the minor leagues after suffering an injury during spring training.
However, this outing from Montas was wasted, as the Mets' bullpen imploded in the sixth inning, conceding five runs to the Braves after consecutive poor outings from Huascar Brazoban and Luis Castillo.
Dicky Lovelady also struggled in his debut with the club, giving up two more runs in the eighth inning to give the Braves a 7-4 lead that they clung to for another win over New York.
This game highlights the fact that New York might need to add some firepower to their bullpen before the trade deadline. And in a June 24 article, ESPN MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan conveyed that the Mets are a top trade fit for Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman.
"You have probably heard this story before, but Chapman is left-handed and his superpower is that he throws really hard (averages just under 100 mph) and throws that heater a lot (over 75% of the time). He's 37 years old, and he's still dominant," the article wrote.
It also suggested that there's a 35% chance Boston trades Chapman, while the Mets, the Detroit Tigers, and the Philadelphia Phillies are his best fits.
Of course, Chapman is no stranger to New York, as he spent most of seven seasons with the Yankees. He currently holds a 1.41 ERA, 14 saves, and 45 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched this season.
Perhaps Chapman can be the missing piece of the Mets' bullpen puzzle.