Mets Discussed Long-Term Deal With Homegrown Star, Talks Have Halted
It appears that the New York Mets want to lockdown one of their homegrown stars.
No; it's not Pete Alonso, who is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season ends. Alonso has made it clear on numerous occasions that he wants to stay in Queens for the long haul, which could happen. But there is another slugger, who the team began extension talks with in the offseason.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets and young catcher Francisco Alvarez were discussing a long-term deal this past winter. However, talks came to a screeching halt after Alvarez's agency, Rimas, which is led by Bad Bunny, was decertified.
As Heyman also reported, the two sides never came close to a deal, as the discussions were only in the early stages before Rimas ran into trouble on their own end. The Mets are also in the 110-percent luxury tax threshold, so extending a player like Alvarez, who is pre-arbitration, would be difficult, as Heyman noted.
The 22-year-old has impressed the organization in the early portion of his big-league career. Alvarez's powerful bat, as well as his leadership with the pitching staff has stuck out in his first two seasons in the majors.
Alvarez landed on the IL in late-April as a result of surgery after he tore the UCL in his thumb. In his absence, the Mets' pitching staff struggled immensely. But upon his return in early-June, the Mets have been one of the best teams in all of baseball.
Alvarez's value at the plate, and behind it on defense haven't gone unnoticed. And his leadership has really stuck out at a young age, which is likely why the Mets have interest in extending him before he reaches arbitration.
For now, Alvarez is still represented by Rimas, so no deal is imminent. But it's possible that the Mets could wind up signing him to a long-term contract at some point in the next year or two given they already went to the table.