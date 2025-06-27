Mets 'disrespect' of Pete Alonso deemed a fail by MLB expert
After a rollercoaster offseason full of negotiations, the New York Mets finally agreed to terms with star slugger Pete Alonso on a two-year, $54 million deal (which includes a player opt-out after the 2025 season) just a short time before 2025 spring training began.
This deal has looked like a bargain for the Mets to this point, as Alonso is arguably having the best season of his MLB career. Heading into the team's June 27 contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Alonso is hitting .292 with a .933 OPS, 18 home runs, and 65 RBIs.
While it's clear that Alonso adores the Mets' franchise, once he opts out of his deal this offseason (which is all but guaranteed), there's a world where he may spurn the Mets' attempts to re-sign him, if only because they were unwilling to give him a long-term deal one offseason prior.
Then again, no teams were willing to offer Alonso such a contract. This is the basis of why 'The Offseason Disrespect of Pete Alonso' was listed as one of MLB's '10 Biggest Fails of the 2025 Season' in a June 27 article from Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"If you were one of the many teams that had a need at first base and didn't show serious interest in Pete Alonso this past offseason, there's egg on your face," Kelly wrote.
"Alonso had a relatively down year in 2024, posting a .788 OPS. Still, he hit 34 home runs, drove in 88 runs and had plenty of postseason heroics. The idea that Alonso wasn't worth a lucrative five-year deal last offseason was extremely misguided.
"That notion looks even worse now that Alonso leads the NL in doubles and has a .929 OPS. Yes, he's benefited from hitting behind Juan Soto. But Alonso is one of the game's elite power hitters and is still only 30 years old. It was incredibly short-sighted to treat him like how some NFL teams have treated star running backs this past offseason," he continued.
"That includes how the Mets acted, to be clear. New York played hardball with Alonso, and got him back on a two-year, $54 million that includes an opt-out clause."
Kelly concluded by writing, "Alonso will certainly exercise his opt-out in the offseason and return to free agency without a qualifying offer attached to him. He'll get at least five years in free agency this time around, something the Mets could have just done last offseason."
Time will tell whether New York playing hardball with Alonso negatively impacts their chances of re-signing him this upcoming offseason.