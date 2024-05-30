Mets Dodge Disaster After Star Slugger's Injury Scare
The New York Mets can collectively exhale after receiving good news on Pete Alonso.
The superstar first baseman was hit on the right hand by a 93 mph fastball from James Paxton on Wednesday afternoon; he would not return to the field and was immediately sent for imaging.
Fortunately, the Mets may have gotten the best-case scenario. According to Andy Martino of SNY, CT scans on Alonso's hand came back negative; there was a bone bruise, but no breaks or fractures. He is expected to be out on a day-to-day basis.
Another encouraging sign from Alonso was reported by Tim Healey of Newsday. Although the slugger is not in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he did participate in defensive drills with the rest of his fellow infielders this afternoon at Citi Field, indicating that either his condition has improved or that he's still capable of playing through the injury.
Although Alonso has struggled this season, he had played in all of the Mets' previous 55 games prior to the injury; the only other Met to play in every game so far is Francisco Lindor. In those 55 games, he is slashing .231/.308/.453 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, and 26 RBI. Set to hit free agency after the World Series, the Mets are doing everything in their power to keep the face of the franchise in Queens, despite going through a terrible slump that has brought the team 11 games under .500.
With a 7-19 record this month and a six-game deficit for the third Wild Card spot, the Mets will look to get back in the playoff hunt without their cornerstone. However, it should only be for a brief period of time, as the lack of a fracture in the right hand and Alonso's participation in on-field activities indicates that he will be penciled back into the lineup fairly soon.