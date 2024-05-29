Mets star Pete Alonso exits early after being hit by pitch on right hand
Bad news for New York Mets fans: Pete Alonso exited early Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
Alonso was hit by a James Paxton pitch on the right hand with one out in the bottom of the first inning. He immediately walked back to the dugout with manager Carlos Mendoza and a trainer after a Paxton fastball registering at 93 miles-per-hour clipped his fingers.
Mets PR confirms imaging will be done on Alonso’s right hand following his exit from the game. The team made no further announcements or updates.
“Polar Bear,” like most other Mets hitters, has struggled in 2024, though his consistent power numbers are on par with previous seasons. Alonso was slashing .231/.305/.453 with 12 home runs, 26 RBI, 20 walks and 47 strikeouts through 54 games this season entering the third game of a three-game set against the Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon – he is one of two players, along with shortstop Francisco Lindor, to play in every Mets game this season.
The 29-year old first baseman, who turns 30 in December, signed a one-year, $20.5 million contract in January to avoid arbitration. Alonso contract extension discussions have been one of the prevailing storylines for the Mets this season.
The two sides reportedly remain apart in regard to term length, and the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star selection would become an unrestricted free agent in the fall if general manager David Stearns and the two sides fail to agree on a potential extension. Alonso reportedly rejected a seven-year contract extension last June.
Losing Alonso was another injury blow after New York placed closer Edwin Diaz on the 15-day injured list prior to the start of the game Wednesday vs. Los Angeles. Including Diaz, ace Kodai Senga (right shoulder strain) remains on the 60-day IL after being shut down with unrelated tricep inflammation following the start of a throwing program.
Since April 21, the Mets are 10-24. They are currently 1-4 on their current 10-game Flushing homestand following two straight losses to the Dodgers. The fourth-place Mets (22-32) are just four games ahead of the Miami Marlins and welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-29) for a four-game series starting Thursday, possibly without their important star slugger.