Mets' dominance against top teams set for crucial stretch
The New York Mets haven’t flinched in the face of elite competition. They currently boast the best record in baseball against teams above .500, going 20-11 in such matchups. Resilient and battle-tested, the Mets have shown they can hang with — and often beat — the league’s top-tier clubs.
But their toughest test yet is looming.
Beginning this weekend, the Mets will begin a nine-game stretch against three of the top teams in MLB when they face off against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s a stretch that could either validate their early-season success or reveal areas of weakness within the team.
Numerous questions remain regarding this Mets team; for example, there is much skepticism about their pitching's ability to withstand stronger lineups. However, the Mets alleviated those concerns over the weekend by securing two victories out of three against the Chicago Cubs, who possess one of the best lineups in baseball.
The Mets currently hold the best ERA in the league at 2.85, surpassing both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. Much of the credit for this accomplishment goes to the starting rotation, with Griffin Canning and Kodai Senga leading the charge.
Despite the loss of left-handers A.J. Minter and Danny Young to season-ending injuries, the bullpen has remained effective. Huascar Brozaban and Max Kranick have been valuable additions, providing depth and stability in high-leverage situations. The bullpen's ability to maintain leads and close out games has been crucial, especially in tight contests against top-tier opponents.
One of the primary challenges the Mets must confront as they encounter more formidable opponents is their performance with runners in scoring position. The team has struggled to secure crucial hits in numerous games, which has often been the deciding factor in their losses.
Last October, the Mets’ postseason run ended at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series; the Dodgers would go on to defeat the Yankees in the World Series, cementing their dominance. Meanwhile, the Red Sox reloaded over the offseason, adding star power with the acquisitions of Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman.
It’s still early in the 2025 campaign, but the coming weeks will be a revealing stretch — one that will test the Mets’ resilience, depth, and readiness to compete with baseball’s elite once again.