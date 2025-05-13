Pete Alonso gets honest about Mets’ resilience
While it was not the prettiest of wins for the New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, they still managed to pick up a dramatic one-run victory.
The Mets walked off the Pirates last night, winning 4-3 thanks to a game-winning sacrifice fly by Pete Alonso in the bottom of the ninth. Heading into Monday's game, New York knew they were going to be in for a tough matchup as they were facing perhaps the league's most exciting young starting pitcher in Paul Skenes, who held the Mets to just one run over six innings of work.
But after Skenes exited in the seventh inning with the Mets down 2-1, they were able to scratch two runs across without the ball leaving the infield thanks to an RBI groundout by Juan Soto, followed by an infield hit by Pete Alonso, which drove the speedy Luisangel Acuña in from second base.
And when the Pirates were able to tie the game at three in the top of the ninth, the aforementioned sac fly by Alonso was enough to move the Amazins' to 27-15 on the season and 16-4 at home. Even though the Mets had plenty of other scoring chances throughout the night to perhaps put the game away sooner, Alonso emphasized his team's resilience to pick up huge wins in close games.
"We don't give up, we're a scrappy bunch," Alonso said after the game. "We got guys who can drive the ball out of the yard, we got guys who can put up some good numbers offensively and hit the ball a long way and stuff like that. "At the end of the day, our identity is we're just a scrappy team, we fight to the last out and that's just who we are."
Read More: Mets' Francisco Lindor did something different after go-ahead home run
The Mets have certainly been a scrappy team that Alonso alluded to. They are 8-7 in one-run games this season, and have already walked off opponents three times.
There is simply no quit in the 2025 New York Mets, and last night's dramatic and come-from-behind win against the Pirates is another example of Alonso's belief in this "scrappy bunch."