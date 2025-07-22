Mets’ Edwin Diaz joins elite closer company with 800th career strikeout
With the final pitch of the New York Mets' come-from-behind victory on Monday night, closer Edwin Diaz cemented his name in baseball’s history books.
Diaz recorded his 800th career strikeout in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of their three-game set at Citi Field. The 31-year-old reached the milestone in style as well, striking out the side to secure his 20th save of the season.
According to a post from Mets' beat reporter Anthony DiComo, Diaz became the fourth-fastest pitcher to reach that mark. The only three in MLB history who recorded 800 strikeouts faster are Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader, and Craig Kimbrel. Diaz would have reached the mark much sooner had he not missed the entire 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon.
Chapman and Kimbrel are in the twilight of their careers, with Kimbrel currently in the Texas Rangers’ minor league system. The two legendary closers have 1,304 and 1,266 career strikeouts, respectively, after Monday's action. Hader, who is about 20 days older than Diaz, has recorded 819 career strikeouts in 461 career games, which is about 35 fewer than the Mets’ closer.
Diaz has been the rock in the Mets’ bullpen this year, posting a sparkling 1.60 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 59 strikeouts in 39.1 innings of work. His performance has been sorely needed for a group that has been ravaged by injuries; the Mets have already lost Max Kranick, Dedniel Nunez, and Danny Young for the year to Tommy John surgery, as well as A.J. Minter to a torn lat.
Few closers have the presence that Diaz has on the mound. It begins with the blaring trumpets playing through Citi Field that can be heard in every corner of Queens. His night usually ends, like it did on Monday, with Diaz striking out his opponents and helping the Mets earn another victory. Now, with his 800th strikeout, Diaz is securing his legacy among the greatest closers to ever play the game.