New York Mets call-up fresh arm for struggling bullpen
Just one day into the second half, the New York Mets’ bullpen merry-go-round is back in motion.
Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game, the Mets announced they had selected right-handed reliever Kevin Herget to the major league roster. In a corresponding move, left-hander Brandon Waddell was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Herget, 34, began the season with Syracuse, where he posted a 2.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 8.6 K/9 rate over 13 appearances. He was recalled on April 29 and allowed two runs (one earned) in two innings before being optioned the next day. Two weeks later, he was designated for assignment.
On May 18, Herget was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves and assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He tossed a scoreless inning in his lone major league appearance for Atlanta on July 1, then was optioned the next day. He was designated for assignment again shortly after, went unclaimed, and elected free agency before rejoining the Mets on a minor league contract.
A 39th-round draft pick in 2013, Herget has pitched 45.2 career MLB innings, making 26 appearances for five clubs over the past four seasons. In that span, he has posted a 4.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 5.3 K/9 rate, and a 35.9% groundball rate.
Herget gives the Mets bullpen a much-needed fresh arm after Waddell tossed 3.2 innings in Friday’s 8-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The southpaw threw 76 pitches in that outing, making him unavailable for at least a few days.
Waddell, 31, has thrown 27 innings for the Mets in 10 appearances this season, serving as a mop-up arm, spot starter and, at times, the team’s only left-handed bullpen option. He cannot be recalled to the active roster for at least 10 days, unless replacing an injured player.
Read More: Insider believes Mets and Phillies could battle for top trade target
The depleted Mets bullpen has struggled recently, posting the third-worst ERA (6.20) in the majors over the past month. Injuries have been a factor, with Max Kranick (flexor strain), José Buttó (illness), and Dedniel Núñez (elbow sprain) all on the injured list. The rotation’s inability to provide length—also partly due to injuries—has further taxed the relief corps.
New York did get a boost Friday by activating veteran lefty Brooks Raley, who had been out for over a year recovering from Tommy John surgery. Buttó also appears close to returning, but with Kranick, Núñez, A.J. Minter, and Danny Young out for the season, the bullpen may need multiple additions before the July 31 trade deadline.