Mets lose another reliever to Tommy John surgery
Another New York Mets reliever just went down with a season-ending injury.
Ahead of Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that relief pitcher Max Kranick will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending what was a great first season in Flushing. The righty hurler was initially placed on the 15-day injured list in June with a right flexor strain, which prevented him from throwing for three to four weeks.
Manager Carlos Mendoza also confirmed the news of his injured reliever when he spoke with reporters before Friday's game against the Reds. This news on Kranick also comes less than a week after Mendoza floated the possibility of Kranick needing Tommy John surgery, when he spoke to the press prior to the Mets' final game before the All-Star break.
Kranick was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021, but after his tenure with the ballclub didn't pan out, he was let go on January 5, 2024. The Mets claimed the right-hander off waivers a week later.
After stringing together a solid spring training for the Mets, the 27-year-old was added to the team's Opening Day roster. Kranick began his 2025 season by not allowing an earned run in 10 of his first 12 appearances, posting a 2.55 ERA with 11 strikeouts to just one walk during that stretch.
However, Kranick would become less effective over time as he posted a 4.30 ERA in nine outings in May, followed by a 5.79 ERA in just three appearances in June. This led to the Mets optioning Kranick to Triple-A and eventually placing him on the IL, as it became more apparent that his struggles were injury-related.
This will be Kranick's second Tommy John surgery of his career, as he underwent the operation in June 2022 during his tenure with the Pirates. Kranick also joins fellow reliever Dedniel Núñez, who saw his promising cut short after suffering an elbow strain in just 10 outings for the Amazins' this season, resulting in him needing a second Tommy John surgery as well.
In 24 games for the Mets this year, Kranick went 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and a 1.05 WHIP across 37 innings.