Mets' emerging youngster earns spot on All-Breakout Prospect Team
The New York Mets have done a wonderful job of developing their farm system in recent years.
It is a big reason why they were able to make so many acquisitions ahead of this year's trade deadline without having to surrender players near the top of the system. They were able to acquire Gregory Soto, Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Cedric Mullins to improve the team for the stretch run. And yet, their minor league system has not stopped paying dividends since.
While the team obviously cannot make any more trades this season, they have used that organizational depth to continue upgrading the major league roster. Since the trade deadline, their three top pitching prospects, Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat, have all debuted in the big leagues. They provide a glimpse of not only the future, but improve the optimism of the current team’s outlook.
That trio has garnered a lot of attention recently, and rightfully so. They are going to be major pieces of the Mets' puzzle down the stretch, into the postseason, and beyond. However, they aren’t the only youngsters in the organization making noise.
Jacob Reimer is breaking out for Mets in 2025
There are a bunch of great positional players who are beginning to make a name for themselves as well; one of the most impressive is third baseman Jacob Reimer. A fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Yucaipa High School in Yucaipa, California, he signed an over-slot deal to skip college and start his professional career right away.
In his third full season of professional baseball, he is starting to put it all together. His performance has not gone unnoticed, with Jim Callis of MLB.com naming Reimer to his All-Breakout Prospect Team for 2025; he joins fellow top prospect A.J. Ewing, who was named the second baseman on the team.
“Like Ewing, Reimer is a Mets fourth-rounder who received an over-slot bonus out of high school. After a hamstring injury ruined his 2024 season, he's making good swing decisions and hitting for power,” Callis wrote.
The bounce back from that injury-marred campaign has been excellent. He has a .282/.381/.505 slash line with 32 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs, and 76 RBI in 115 games and 493 plate appearances. As a cherry on top, Reimer has 15 stolen bases in 18 attempts.
He has played mostly third base in 2025, but has also received some playing time at first base. In the Arizona Fall League last year, Reimer also logged some innings in left field. That kind of defensive versatility can only help improve his odds of moving through the minor league system and sticking in the major leagues.