Mets make up for losing Jacob deGrom with fast-rising prospect
The 2022 season ended in excruciating fashion for the New York Mets, being eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round.
What made the loss even worse was that the team likely had an idea that it would be the end of an era. In Game 2, Jacob deGrom took the mound and led the Mets to their only win of the series, a 7-3 victory; it was the last time that he suited up for the franchise.
That offseason, he would sign a massive free agent contract with the Texas Rangers. The two sides agreed to a five-year, $185 million contract with an option for the 2028 campaign worth another $37 million. It was tough to see their ace depart, but it was a worthwhile risk for New York to take.
deGrom is one of the best pitchers of his generation, but his inability to stay healthy was a major obstacle to overcome. He made only 26 starts in his last two seasons with the Mets following the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign, and it looked to be the right decision to not re-sign him when he made six starts in his first year with the Rangers before having to undergo Tommy John surgery.
deGrom was able to get back on the mound for three starts down the stretch of 2024, enabling him to have a normal offseason of ramping up and not rehabbing. It has benefitted him, returning to his normal dominant self in 2025 despite a deliberate drop in velocity to help keep him healthy. Given the current state of their own starting rotation, that form of deGrom would have been a lifesaver for the Mets.
A.J. Ewing has been major breakout for Mets in 2025
However, New York's decision to let deGrom move on in free agency has been rewarded. They received a fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2023 MLB Draft for losing him; that pick was used on A.J. Ewing out of Springboro High School in Springboro, Ohio. Just two years later, he has burst onto the scene as one of the breakout prospects in 2025.
“He's a plus runner who controls the strike zone well, and I'm jamming him on here at his secondary position because there are too many deserving outfielders,” wrote Jim Callis of MLB.com, placing Ewing on his 2025 All-Breakout Prospect Team.
As any young player would, Ewing experienced some struggles out of the gate as a pro with a .233/.361/.390 slash line in his first full minor league season at just 19 years old. However, that learning experience did him well, as he's taken his production to another level in 2025.
Ewing started the year at Single-A St. Lucie, but has rapidly progressed through the system. After playing 18 games there, he played in 78 games for High-A Brooklyn before being promoted to Double-A Binghamton. Despite being 3.5 years younger than the average player at that level, he is putting up some big numbers with a .380/.412/.467 slash line.
Overall, in 117 games and 534 plate appearances, the versatile youngster has a .322/.410/.436 slash line. He has three home runs, 25 doubles and nine triples with 55 RBI and 69 stolen bases. That speed combined with his bat control and strike zone recognition make him an incredibly dangerous player who can impact the game in multiple ways.
Ewing's future is incredibly bright, and if he can reach his potential, choosing to let deGrom walk will sting significantly less for the Mets.