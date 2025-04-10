Mets' Francisco Alvarez debuts in minors to begin rehab assignment
The New York Mets shouldn't have to wait much longer to have their starting catcher back behind the plate, as Francisco Alvarez began his rehab assignment Wednesday night in Port St. Lucie. The 23-year-old showed signs of past form in his first in-game action since landing on the injured list with a fractured left hamate.
After striking out in his first at-bat, Alvarez blasted a 108 mph single to the opposite field to open the third inning. In his final plate appearance, the righty grounded into a double play before exiting the game after five innings.
Defensively, it was clear that Alvarez was still adjusting to live play, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers stole four bases against the catcher. Still, the young player showcased his savvy earning a strikeout by winning an ABS challenge in the third inning.
The Mets are eager for Alvarez to return as his replacement, Luis Torrens, is currently "day-to-day" with a forearm injury, leaving only Hayden Senger to assume the everyday catching duties. While Senger has looked capable and Torrens' MRI on Tuesday confirmed his injury is nothing serious, Alvarez's return should certainly provide much-needed support to the bottom half of New York's lineup.
Read More: New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens undergoes MRI on forearm
Though still early in his career, Alvarez has shown a tremendous ability to hit the ball, notching 25 home runs in his rookie season. As he gets comfortable in the minors and ramps back up to major league-level play, we can expect to see more flashes of elite slugging. Barring any setbacks, the Mets catcher should be back with the team before the end of April.
The St. Lucie Mets will face the Lakeland Flying Tigers again Thursday at 6:30 PM EST.