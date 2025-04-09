New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens undergoes MRI on forearm
Though the initial hope was that Luis Torrens would miss only "a couple of days," the New York Mets catcher’s absence from the starting lineup has extended into the middle of the week.
Since his bruised right forearm made him a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup, Torrens has remained available off the bench for New York. He even took over as a defensive replacement during the eighth inning of Saturday’s game, catching the final two frames and delivering a key single in the ninth. Despite this, Hayden Senger has continued to start every game.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Torrens underwent an MRI on his forearm Tuesday, which came back negative. He described Torrens’ status as "day-to-day" and added that a trip to the injured list is not currently on the table.
Torrens, 28, has impressed both offensively and defensively while filling in for the injured Francisco Álvarez. Through his first eight games in 2025, he is batting 6-for-20 with an .883 OPS. His abilities behind the plate shined last Wednesday against Miami, when he made a crucial tag and recorded an assist on a stolen base attempt to help send the game into extra innings.
While Torrens remains available to enter if needed, it will be Senger making his sixth MLB start in the series finale against the Miami Marlins. Mendoza has been very impressed with how the 28-year-old rookie has stepped up amid injuries to those ahead of him on the depth chart.
"We’ve seen how elite he is receiving, blocking, his ability to shut down a running game... and then offensively, he’s given us some really good at-bats," Mendoza said, also complimenting his preparation with the pitching staff. "He’s playing really, really well. Proud of him. [He] worked really hard to get to this level, and here he is, getting an opportunity and taking advantage of it."
Senger’s time in the big leagues could be limited, with Álvarez expected to return from his fractured hamate bone in mid-to-late April. According to Mendoza, the 23-year-old is scheduled to catch five innings during his first rehab game with Port St. Lucie on Wednesday.
As long as Torrens is fully healthy by the time Álvarez returns, he will likely reclaim his role as the backup. This would send Senger back to the minor leagues, where he spent the previous six years.
Torrens and the Mets will have a day off on Thursday before beginning a six-game road trip. If his forearm responds well to the extra rest, he could potentially rejoin the starting lineup Friday at 10:05 p.m. ET against the Athletics.