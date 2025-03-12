Mets' Francisco Alvarez gives telling injury timeline update
The New York Mets were dealt another brutal blow during spring training when starting catcher Francisco Alvarez suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. This injury will require Alvarez to get surgery.
While no team ever wants injuries, it feels like New York has had to deal with more than their fair share to this point, especially given that two members of their starting rotation (Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas) will be missing at least the first month of the season.
The initial timeline for Alvarez's return was said to be 6-8 weeks. However, when speaking with the media on March 12, the 23-year-old provided an update on when Mets fans can realistically see him back on the field.
"So they said after [the] third week, maybe I can start hitting," Alvarez said, per an X post from SNY. "So it's on me. It's on me. If my body takes more time than normally, [it will] maybe take eight weeks. But it is very on me. Like, if I feel comfortable, if I feel good, I can move quicker."
While Alvarez seems to be relatively optimistic about this update, the bottom line is that he'll likely be out for a good portion of April.
Luckily for the Mets, they have a capable backup in Luis Torrens, who said of his new role on March 10, "I'm going to take this as a huge responsibility. Obviously, this team has high expectations... and I'm gonna try to do my job to keep the team playing at a high level," per SNY.
Despite Torrens' sentiment, the Mets are still hoping that Alvarez's hand will start feeling good as soon as possible so he can return to the field.