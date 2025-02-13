Mets' Francisco Álvarez makes very bold statement about Dodgers' lineup
Just days after claiming the New York Mets have the best lineup in all of baseball, catcher Francisco Álvarez is doubling down on his bold statement.
Speaking with Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Wednesday, Álvarez shared his belief that the Mets' lineup is even better than that of the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I think we are better than the Dodgers,” Alvarez said to Heyman.
This statement made by the 23-year-old backstop is certainly a bold one, considering the two teams played each other in the 2024 NLCS; the Dodgers won that series in six games and outscored the Mets 46-20.
Read More: Francisco Álvarez Makes Firm Claim About Mets' Lineup
Mark Vientos, who had a breakout year on offense for the Amazins' last year, couldn't have agreed more with his teammate's comments when he met with reporters on Wednesday in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
“I can agree with that, honestly,” Vientos said. “I think Steve [Cohen] and David [Stearns] put together a pretty good lineup.”
The Mets' lineup can certainly go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers this year after they seemingly won the offseason by signing outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal. New York was also able to retain a key bat in their order by re-signing slugging first baseman Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the first year.
Despite those major offseason additions executed by owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns, the Dodgers finished in the top five in practically every offensive category in 2024 and are retaining the same offensive pieces they had in their lineup last season. With Los Angeles's lineup expected to be just as potent as before, it'll be a tall order for Álvarez and the Mets' offense to back up his words.