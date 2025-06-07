Mets' Francisco Lindor delivers game-winning hit off the bench
What initially started as a day off for Francisco Lindor ended with him as the hero for the New York Mets.
On Wednesday, Lindor sustained a fractured pinky toe when getting hit in his right foot by Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. While the shortstop intends to play through the injury, the Mets have decided to play it safe by resting him on Thursday and, at first, on Friday.
But as fate would have it, Lindor was called upon to pinch-hit in the ninth inning of Friday's ballgame. The Mets were locked in a tight battle with the Colorado Rockies, who had the worst record in the majors but were aiming to build momentum after a surprising sweep over the Miami Marlins. With the game tied at two and a pair of runners on base with two outs, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza chose to send his star shortstop to the plate and hit for Tyrone Taylor.
Did Lindor come through? Of course he did. Shrugging off any pain in his right foot, the 31-year-old lashed a double into the right field corner to drive in both Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. The Mets now had a 4-2 lead, and that was enough for Edwin Díaz to slam the door and secure New York's 40th win of the year.
After the game, Lindor and Mendoza both revealed that Lindor was available to pinch-hit throughout the contest; naturally, Mendoza deployed his star with the game on the line.
"Mendy had a great game plan from the beginning of the day," Lindor said to the media. "Around the fourth or fifth inning, Mendy asked me if I was available to hit and I said yes."
"I knew I had a bullet there," Mendoza said. "But I knew also he was going to be late, because it was going to be a two-player move. The situation presented itself, and he came through again."
Fresh off his heroic knock, Lindor expressed his desire to start Saturday's game. However, that will be a joint decision between Mendoza and the Mets' training staff; Lindor also delivered high praise towards the trainers, who have helped him play through other physical ailments prior to his toe fracture.
"The trainers have done a fantastic job," Lindor said. "You see the results, but they are the ones putting in the work to get me ready to be on the field. This training staff we have here is one of the best, if not the best."
Given Lindor's work ethic and ability to play through past injuries, it's not necessarily surprising that he was available off the bench for Friday's game. Even less surprising is that he came through with the game on the line; ever since donning the orange and blue, Lindor has consistently delivered in moments where the Mets needed him.
The Mets will continue their three-game series in Denver on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 PM Eastern Time. As mentioned before, Lindor's availability and role for Saturday will be determined by the training staff and Mendoza, with ample time to reach a decision.