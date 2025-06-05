Mets' Francisco Lindor dealing with broken pinky toe
This is not the news that the New York Mets or their prized shortstop were hoping for.
Superstar Francisco Lindor revealed to reporters that he suffered a broken right pinky toe during Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lindor was plunked on the foot in his first at-bat of Wednesday's game by Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, but he was able to remain in the game for all nine innings.
Lindor says he is in significant pain, but he intends to play through it. He is currently day-to-day, however, Lindor is out of the lineup for the Mets' series finale at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
Lindor is hoping to avoid an IL stint. It will come down to pain management and he has faith that the training staff will be able to prepare him to play "sooner rather than later."
Lindor, 31, was the runner-up for National League MVP last season. So far in 2025, Lindor is slashing .279/.353/.490 with a .843 OPS, 14 home runs and 36 RBIs across 61 games.
The Mets can ill afford to lose Lindor, their leadoff hitter, for a significant amount of time. With Lindor out, Luisangel Acuna will slide in at shortstop and is doing just that on Thursday for the series finale with Los Angeles. In addition to Acuna, Mauricio will get some reps at shortstop as well.
The good news is that the Mets travel to Colorado to face the lowly Rockies this weekend. The team then has an off-day on Monday before facing the Washington Nationals in a series beginning on Tuesday.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reiterated to reporters that an IL stint is currently not on the table for Lindor.