Mets' Francisco Lindor did something different after go-ahead home run
Francisco Lindor has had plenty of big hits for the New York Mets but he usually doesn't show emotion afterwards.
On Sunday, which also happened to be Mother's Day, things were different.
In the eighth inning of a 2-2 game, Lindor launched a go-ahead home run into the Mets' bullpen to give his team a lead they would not relinquish.
Lindor crossed home plate pounding his chest and yelling to his teammates in the dugout who were pumped up. This was unusual behavior for the Mets team leader and he later explained what he was feeling in the moment.
“Today, I just wanted to make sure I did something for the boys,” Lindor told reporters after the game. “I wasn’t trying to (hit) a home run, I was just trying to have a quality at-bat and let the big boys do what they do. Then the emotions just came out.
“I definitely had my mom in my mind and my sisters, my wife. Definitely had them in my mind.”
Lindor's clutch hit and raw emotions seemingly ignited the Mets to a series victory as Pete Alonso followed with a double, Mark Vientos drove him home and Brandon Nimmo capped off the inning with a two-run homer. The Mets ultimately won the game by a score of 6-2 as a result of their four-run eighth inning started off by Lindor.
Lindor, a usual slow starter to each season, has busted this narrative so far in 2025. The 31-year-old is now slashing .301/.368/.509 with a .877 OPS, nine home runs and 26 RBI in his first 40 games. He also plays Gold Glove caliber defense at shortstop.
If Lindor continues to trend in this direction with his play on the field then he should make his first All-Star appearance as a Met later this summer. Time will tell on that front, but the Mets shortstop has certainly been performing at an elite level this season.