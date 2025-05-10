Mets' Francisco Lindor explains new walk-up song decision
New York Mets fans have another ’60s classic to sing along to.
During Friday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor debuted a different walk-up song in his second at-bat — “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. He had been using only “My Girl” by The Temptations since last May.
According to SNY field reporter Steve Gelbs, Lindor likes to switch things up and even considered removing “My Girl” entirely from the rotation, despite the fact that it had become a fan-favorite sing-along at Citi Field. But the Mets shortstop understood what the song meant to the fans and instead will now alternate between the two walk-up songs every other at-bat.
“I think it’s a fantastic song and hopefully the fans can vibe to it, too,” Lindor said after the game. “I’m all about vibes and that’s the vibes right now. I didn’t fully change it because I had some pushback from some people here. I’m a people pleaser. I pleased the ones who pushed back on me. But I think that song is a banger.”
During last year’s NLCS, the Temptations came to Citi Field to perform Lindor’s walk-up song live before Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Much like “OMG” by former Mets infielder Jose Iglesias, “My Girl” is associated with both Lindor and the team’s remarkable midseason turnaround in 2024.
Lindor, 31, had been batting .195/.268/.362 through his first 44 games last season before moving to the leadoff spot on May 18. He hit .304/.374/.554 with 26 home runs, 70 RBIs, 82 runs scored and a 160 wRC+ the rest of the way, surging to a second-place finish in the NL MVP race.
So far in 2025, the four-time All-Star has picked up right where he left off. Through his first 38 games, Lindor owns an .860 OPS.
Read More: Mets’ Carlos Mendoza reveals when Frankie Montas will begin facing live batters
He blasted a leadoff homer after “My Girl” played ahead of his first at-bat Friday, then struck out when “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” took its turn. But there was no valley low enough to keep him down—Lindor responded with two more hits to finish 3-for-5.
Whether fans embrace the second Motown hit with the same enthusiasm remains to be seen.