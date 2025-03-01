Mets' Francisco Lindor makes his leadership style clear
It seems that the New York Mets are as close as they have been to crowning a team captain since the iconic David Wright retired in 2018.
Of course, this potential captain is Francisco Lindor, who has emerged as the leader both on and off the field for the Mets.
When speaking about Lindor's potential captaincy last week, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, "I'm not gonna lie, I've had some conversations with David [Stearns], I haven't had any of those with Steve [Cohen], not sure if David had conversations with Steve but me and David talk about it.
"He's already doing everything that a captain does, with the way he goes about his business, his actions, everything that he does off the field, not to mention what he does on the field. But watching guys, holding guys accountable, keeping it loose, keeping it fun but when it's go time it's go time," Mendoza continued.
Lindor made a February 28 appearance on the Youtube channel: Foul Territory TV. At one point in the discussion, the four-time All Star was asked if he gives the younger Mets players a hard time.
"I talk a lot of *expletive," Lindor said in a lighthearted tone. "If talking crap is a hard time, then yeah."
Read more: Insider gets honest about potential Mets, Marcus Stroman reunion
When discussing how we was treated by veterans, Lindor added, "There was some players that talked crap and had my back, [but] they legitimately wanted the best for me. And others talk crap because...," before trailing off.
"So yeah. I try to be the one that talks and also push the players to be better, and be there for them and back them up whenever they need to be backed up."
It's cool to hear that Lindor has taken after the leaders who set a positive example for him — which is why he's in consideration for being New York's next captain.