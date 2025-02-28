Insider gets honest about potential Mets, Marcus Stroman reunion
The two injuries that the New York Mets have already suffered (Frankie Montas' high-grade lat strain and Sean Manaea's oblique issue) during spring training have caused some concern about what New York's rotation looks like to start the 2025 season.
While the Mets prioritized adding starting pitching depth over the offseason, nobody could have predicted that two of their key pieces could be sidelined for an extended period before competing in a spring training game. And while New York's front office has asserted that they're content with the rotation they have right now, some on the outside are speculating that adding another arm via trade or through free agency makes too much sense to pass up on.
What's for sure is that New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been on the trade block for most of winter, as he's currently considered the odd-man out of the Yankees' rotation.
Stroman was traded to the Mets in 2019 and pitched with them through the 2021 season. During his Mets tenure, Stroman produced a 14-15 record with a 3.21 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 238.2 innings pitched.
While a reunion between Stroman and the Mets seems to make sense for both sides, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman poured cold water on this idea in a February 27 article.
"Stearns’ pitching record merits extra faith. But assuming Cease stays put, we’d more strongly consider the inexplicably still available Quintana, or in what’s surely a long-shot thought, maybe even a couple veteran starters on the block, Marcus Stroman or Jordan Montgomery — if those teams would accept Starling Marte and/or Jeff McNeil to balance things financially (That’s my idea; the Mets, though, don’t see Marte and McNeil as mere deal-balancing acts,)" Heyman said.
Heyman calling Stroman coming to Queens a "long-shot thought," probably means that the Mets haven't shown any interest in this reunion.
However, things can change quickly in this business.