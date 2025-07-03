Mets’ Francisco Lindor named starting shortstop for All-Star Game
For the first time as a member of the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor is headed to the All-Star Game.
On Wednesday evening, Lindor was officially announced as the starting shortstop for the National League All-Star team. He previously made four consecutive All-Star appearances with Cleveland from 2016 to 2019 but has never started the game in his 11-year career.
Lindor, 31, entered the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader with a .255/.324/.442 slash line and 16 home runs on the season. His 3.0 fWAR coming into the day was tied for 14th among all qualified position players.
Last season, Trea Turner earned the starting spot for the NL, with CJ Abrams, Elly De La Cruz, and Mookie Betts named reserves. Lindor, who got off to a slow start before moving to the leadoff spot in May, put together a monster second half and finished as the runner-up for the NL MVP award despite the All-Star snub.
This year has been the opposite. Lindor’s batting average was as high as .289 before a recent 8-for-60 slump. After going hitless in Wednesday’s Game 1 loss, New York decided to move him to the No. 2 spot in the lineup, ending a streak of 191 consecutive starts as the leadoff batter.
New York (48-38) has been in a tailspin lately, losing four consecutive games and 14 of 17 going into the second half of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Their latest defeat put them two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the division standings.
Pete Alonso and Juan Soto were also finalists to start the All-Star Game in Atlanta but fell short in the second phase of voting. The full rosters, including reserves and pitchers, will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.