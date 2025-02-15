Mets' Francisco Lindor sends message about potential captaincy
Being named team captain of the New York Mets is a very humbling and rare occurrence in franchise history as only four players have been given that title.
Speaking with reporters on Saturday during his first day of workouts down in Port St. Lucie, Fla., shortstop Francisco Lindor was asked about the potential opportunity of being named the fifth ever team captain for the Mets.
"If it does happen, it would be fantastic. It would be an honor. It would be a privilege that I would never take for granted, something that would put me next to the greats of this organization forever," Lindor said.
"My job though would not change, just because I'm the captain doesn't mean I'm gonna do more, I'm gonna still go out there and hold guys accountable, I'm gonna expect a lot out of myself too and I expect guys to see me doing something that's not right to come up to me and tell as well and continue to lead."
The only four captains in franchise history for the Mets include first baseman Keith Hernandez from 1987-1989 followed by catcher Gary Carter who became a co-captain with Hernandez from 1988-1989. The only other two for New York were reliever John Franco from 2001-2004 and most recently third baseman David Wright from 2013 until his retirement in 2018.
Since arriving in Flushing, Queens in January of 2021 after being acquired in a blockbuster trade from Cleveland Guardians, Lindor has certainly epitomized himself as one of the franchise's greatest shortstops.
In his four seasons in New York thus far, Lindor has slashed .259/.336/.461 with 110 home runs, 359 RBI and 386 runs scored in 598 games with an OPS of .797. The 31-year-old also became just the fourth Met in franchise history to have a 30-30 season after the 2023 season and is currently the Mets' all-time leader in home runs by a shortstop.
Lindor's impressive resume certainly speaks for itself about the opportunity to perhaps finish his baseball and Mets career as the franchise's fifth-team captain. It would however come down to Mets ownership on whether or not Lindor belongs on that inclusive list of team captains.