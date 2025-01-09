Inside The Mets

Mets Free Agent Pete Alonso Seeking 'at Least' a 6-Year Deal

MLB insider Jon Heyman is reporting that free agent first baseman Pete Alonso is seeking "at least" a six-year contract.

Logan VanDine

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) high-fives right fielder Starling Marte (6) after scoring during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) high-fives right fielder Starling Marte (6) after scoring during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

With New York Mets free agent first baseman Pete Alonso still on the market, one thing remains the same about why the two sides remain far apart on a potential new contract; and that is the amount of the years.

Speaking on his weekly B/R Walkoff podcast on Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Alonso is seeking "at least" a six-year contract in free agency.

“The issue with the Mets is the length of the deal," Heyman said. "Right now we’re looking at Alonso wanting at least a six-year deal.”

Pete Alonso fielding a grounder for the Mets in the NLCS
Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) fields the ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This news comes after SNY's Andy Martino reported on Tuesday that both sides remain far apart on a potential deal and how "it's truly a coin flip" whether or not the 30-year-old first baseman will be a Met come Opening Day.

The likelihood of Alonso getting the six-year contract he reportedly is seeking still seems unlikely, especially after ESPN insider Jeff Passan also reported that he expects the Mets and Alonso to reunite but on a shorter deal with lots of opt-outs in the contract.

Despite Alonso's strong offensive prowess since entering the major leagues in 2019, it should not come as a surprise that he is still a free agent after a down year in 2024.

The Polar Bear slashed just .240/.329/.459 and had a career-worst .788 OPS with 34 home runs and 88 RBI in 162 regular season games. Aside from the COVID-shortened season in 2020, it was the lowest home run and RBI total he has strung together during his six years in the major leagues.

With Heyman's latest report of Alonso wanting a six-year contract at the very least, and the Mets currently standing their ground, it certainly looks like both sides won't be coming into an agreement on a new deal anytime soon. However, things can still change in a hurry if one side bends a bit.

Pete Alonso had a big postseason for the Mets.
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Read More:

- Mets Free Agent Reliever Phil Maton Drawing Interest From AL East Team

- Mets Legend David Wright Shares Honest Thoughts About Pete Alonso's Future

- Ex-Mets Top Prospect, Promising Shortstop Amed Rosario Signs With NL East Rival

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News