Mets Free Agent Pete Alonso Seeking 'at Least' a 6-Year Deal
With New York Mets free agent first baseman Pete Alonso still on the market, one thing remains the same about why the two sides remain far apart on a potential new contract; and that is the amount of the years.
Speaking on his weekly B/R Walkoff podcast on Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Alonso is seeking "at least" a six-year contract in free agency.
“The issue with the Mets is the length of the deal," Heyman said. "Right now we’re looking at Alonso wanting at least a six-year deal.”
This news comes after SNY's Andy Martino reported on Tuesday that both sides remain far apart on a potential deal and how "it's truly a coin flip" whether or not the 30-year-old first baseman will be a Met come Opening Day.
The likelihood of Alonso getting the six-year contract he reportedly is seeking still seems unlikely, especially after ESPN insider Jeff Passan also reported that he expects the Mets and Alonso to reunite but on a shorter deal with lots of opt-outs in the contract.
Despite Alonso's strong offensive prowess since entering the major leagues in 2019, it should not come as a surprise that he is still a free agent after a down year in 2024.
The Polar Bear slashed just .240/.329/.459 and had a career-worst .788 OPS with 34 home runs and 88 RBI in 162 regular season games. Aside from the COVID-shortened season in 2020, it was the lowest home run and RBI total he has strung together during his six years in the major leagues.
With Heyman's latest report of Alonso wanting a six-year contract at the very least, and the Mets currently standing their ground, it certainly looks like both sides won't be coming into an agreement on a new deal anytime soon. However, things can still change in a hurry if one side bends a bit.
