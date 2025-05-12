Mets fumbled ex-prospect turned All-Star candidate in 'lopsided' trade, per expert
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has burst onto the scene in 2025 to quickly become one of the league's most exciting players.
His insane speed on the basepaths, incredible defensive ability in center field, and impressive statistics at the plate so far (he currently has an .839 OPS and 10 home runs on the season) have made him one of the most compelling MLB players to watch.
Some may forget that Crow-Armstrong was once a member of the New York Mets' organization. However, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly brought this back to mind in a May 12 article that was titled, 'Overachievers or Legit Contenders? Breaking Down MLB’s Biggest Surprises', and which deemed Crow-Armstrong "Legit".
"The Chicago Cubs acquired Pete Crow-Armstrong from the New York Mets prior to the 2021 trade deadline for a few months of the aforementioned Báez. That may go down as one of the most lopsided trades in modern MLB history," Kelly wrote.
"Crow-Armstrong isn't going to be an on-base machine, but he already has [10] home runs and is a basestealing threat when he does get on. PCA's best value, though, remains his tremendous work in center field. Crow-Armstrong already has nine defensive runs saved and eight outs above average, He's not only the early favorite for a Gold Glove Award in center field, but also the Platinum Glove Award as the National League's best overall defender.
"The other thing about Crow-Armstrong is that there's just a spark he provides for a team with his energy. The 23-year-old figures to be one of the faces of the Cubs for a long time to come," he added.
This trade's outcome hits especially hard because the Mets' biggest deficiency right now is in center field, which is the position where Crow-Armstrong is making a case for himself to be in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
Read more: Scott Boras assesses Mets' Juan Soto, Pete Alonso tandem
Now, Mets fans can only imagine what their team would look like if Crow-Armstrong was manning center field.