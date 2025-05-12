Scott Boras assesses Mets' Juan Soto, Pete Alonso tandem
The two biggest moves the New York Mets made this past offseason were signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal (which is the largest contract in sports history) and re-signing Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal.
Alonso has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball so far this year. And while Juan Soto hasn't necessarily lived up to his lofty expectations, he appears to be catching fire and could be back in the NL MVP conversation in the months to come.
Both Soto and Alonso are represented by the notorious Scott Boras. And in a May 11 article from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Boras spoke about the dynamic duo his two clients create in the middle of the Mets' lineup.
Read more: Mets 'showing interest' in trade for standout outfielder, per insider
“We talked a lot about what the tandem of Soto/Alonso would do, and frankly, what the Lindor, Soto, Alonso would do at the top of the order," Boras said. “We said, 'My God, this tandem is phenomenal.’ We knew that Juan’s on-base acumen was just starting to take off, and having him on base would optimize Pete. Soto has increased the frequency of having a runner on base, and Pete has taken advantage of it.
“The combination is nitro," he added.
Given that Soto hasn't been playing to his potential thus far and the Mets are still one of the best offenses in baseball, it will be awesome to see what this duo can do once Soto catches fire.