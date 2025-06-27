Mets to recall Blade Tidwell with Griffin Canning expected to land on IL
The New York Mets' pitching staff saw yet another injury during Thursday's game, with Griffin Canning exiting with a lower leg injury.
Canning's injury appears to be more serious than the rest, though, as Carlos Mendoza indicated after the game that the team believes he suffered an Achilles injury. The club is awaiting the results of his MRI, but all signs point to a ruptured Achilles, which would put Canning out for the season.
In the meantime, the Mets will turn to their farm for a replacement. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, it will be Blade Tidwell who gets the call ahead of New York's three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Tidwell was called on to start in Philadelphia last week, and the 24-year-old righty struck out four in 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and two runs. It was just his second major league appearance, but with Canning's injury, Tidwell could finally be in line for a longer stay with the big league club.
While the injury to Canning is a crushing blow at an inopportune time, Mendoza was optimistic about the resilience of his guys.
"Guys will step up," he said. "Our mentality is what do we need to do today. I'm confident in the guys we have in that room. I'm confident that the guys who come up are going to give us opportunities to win baseball games."
Tidwell is 4-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 games in Triple-A this season. With Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga still working toward a return, the young hurler should have an opportunity to earn a role in the starting rotation.