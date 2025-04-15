New York Mets lose Jose Siri to fractured tibia in major injury blow
The New York Mets are going to be without their center fielder for quite some time.
Shortly after the conclusion of Monday’s 5-1 win against the Minnesota Twins, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Jose Siri’s MRI revealed a fractured tibia. He added that Siri will be out for “a while” but needs more information before sharing a clearer timetable for his recovery.
Siri, 29, was forced to leave Saturday’s game against the Athletics in the second inning after fouling a ball off his left shin, just below the knee. While he was initially diagnosed with a contusion after X-rays came back negative, Mendoza was not surprised by the latest news.
“With how much pain he was going through and watching him walk, we knew…that’s why we sent him for an MRI and CT scan,” Mendoza said. Siri was disappointed with the results from his MRI but is optimistic that he can heal quickly.
The Mets acquired Siri in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in November, sending right-handed reliever Eric Orze in exchange. He appeared in a career-high 130 games in 2024, hitting .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.
Siri was off to a slow start in the 2025 season before his injury. In his first 10 games with the Mets, he went 1-for-20 (.050) with eight strikeouts, four walks, and a pair of stolen bases.
Though the fifth-year veteran slugged 43 home runs over the previous two seasons, he is best known for his elite defense. According to Statcast, he ranked second among center fielders with 16 Outs Above Average and placed in the 99th percentile for speed in 2024.
With Siri facing a lengthy stint on the injured list, the Mets will presumably turn to Tyrone Taylor as the everyday center fielder. However, he has also struggled early this season, batting .158/.179/.211 (.390 OPS) with nine strikeouts and no walks in his first 38 at-bats.
Other experienced center fielders on the active roster include Brandon Nimmo, who made 22 starts at the position in 2024, and Starling Marte, who has 503 career starts in center but last appeared there in 2022. They also have Luisangel Acuña, who logged more than 250 Triple-A innings at the position last season but has focused on infield work since reporting to spring training.
The Mets currently do not have any healthy 40-man roster players to call up from the minors, so they would have to add someone else. Healthy outfield options in Triple-A include José Azócar, Gilberto Celestino, and Billy McKinney.
New York is also considering adding a sixth starter to their rotation this week, so if they are comfortable with their current outfield depth, that is another possibility for a corresponding move.