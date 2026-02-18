Mets Want to See This Version of Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga might be the biggest question mark in terms of potential 2026 outcome out of every player on the New York Mets' roster.

On one hand, it seems like the Mets getting an elite pitcher in Senga this season is a real possibility. He was a true ace in 2023, as shown by his 12-7 record, 2.98 ERA, and 202 strikeouts in 166.2 innings pitched. Given that this was his rookie campaign, Mets fans believed they had found their ace for the future with the Japanese standout.

Then came the next two seasons. 2024 was essentially lost for Senga, given that he only made one regular season start because of various injuries. Then 2025 came around, and Senga got off to a hot start before essentially collapsing in the second half of the season. While he finished 2025 with a respectable 3.02 ERA, he couldn't pitch late into games and struggled immensely when it mattered most, to the point where New York actually demoted him to the minor leagues for the final month.

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Now the question becomes what the Mets can expect from Senga. Will he return to his 2023 form, or is that past version of himself gone and never going to return?

Mets Pitching Coach Sends Strong Kodai Senga Message

There's a case to be made that Senga just needs a refresh at this point. While this initially seemed like it might be a change of scenery via trade, that proved not to happen. Instead, it was a new pitching coach, Justin Willard.

Willard spoke with Will Sammon of The Athletic for a February 15 article to assess his impressions of several Mets pitchers. When he came to Senga, Willard was extremely clear.

“He knows the best version of himself is a power pitcher,” Willard said of Senga. The article then noted how Senga being able to sustain his fastball velocity and then having his forkball play off of that is the key to his success, at least in Willard's eyes.

Devin Williams, Brooks Raley and Kodai Senga throw in the bullpen pic.twitter.com/MkjznaY95x — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 17, 2026

It was also suggested that the Mets are expecting Senga to not only hold his position in their starting rotation this season, but thrive in his role.

This might be a lot to ask a 33-year-old who is coming off two consecutive mediocre seasons. Then again, Senga might prove that he is capable of much more than merely keeping his starting spot by the time the postseason arrives.

